LeBron James is one proud and impressed dad.

The Lakers star was in Las Vegas to watch his 14-year-old son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., compete in the Big Time Hoops tournament with the North Coast Blue Chips. The team won it's third national championship in a row, and Bronny went off with a one-handed dunk that helped seal the deal causing his dad to lose his mind.

The father also posted about the win on his Instagram stories, praising his son's performance and writing he was "so proud of these guys! Love you boys." He also gave a shout-out to individual players as Bronny closed out his career with the Blue Chips.

The teenage talent is set to play high school basketball at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) next season, reportedly teaming up with Dwayne Wade's son, Zaire.