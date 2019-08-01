Report: Lance Stephenson Reaches One-Year, $4 Million Deal With Chinese Team Liaoning

Stephenson averaged 7.2 points and 16.5 minutes per game with the Lakers in 2018-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson reached a one-year, $4 million contract with Liaoning in the Chinese Basketball Association on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Stephenson averaged 7.2 points per game in his lone season with the Lakers in 2018-19. He shot 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from three as Los Angeles limped to a 10th-place finish in the Western Conference. 

The Cincinnati product played for seven teams in his nine year NBA career. Stephenson spent the first four seasons in the NBA with the Pacers before signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Hornets in July 2014. 

Stephenson has averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his career. His career-best scoring average came with the Pacers in 2013-14, when Stephenson averaged 13.8 points per game. 

Liaoning finished second in the CBA in 2018-19 at 38–8. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message