Free agent guard Lance Stephenson reached a one-year, $4 million contract with Liaoning in the Chinese Basketball Association on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Stephenson averaged 7.2 points per game in his lone season with the Lakers in 2018-19. He shot 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from three as Los Angeles limped to a 10th-place finish in the Western Conference.

The Cincinnati product played for seven teams in his nine year NBA career. Stephenson spent the first four seasons in the NBA with the Pacers before signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Hornets in July 2014.

Stephenson has averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his career. His career-best scoring average came with the Pacers in 2013-14, when Stephenson averaged 13.8 points per game.

Liaoning finished second in the CBA in 2018-19 at 38–8.