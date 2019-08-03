Report: Draymond Green Agrees to Four-Year, $100 Million Extension with Warriors

Green has been with the Warriors since he was drafted in 2012.

By Emily Caron
August 03, 2019

Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million maximum contract extension with Golden State, Green's agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-time All-Star would have become a free agent next summer. Green's new deal starts with the 2020-21 season and brings his total contract to five years, $118 million. Green will make $22.2 million, $24 million, $25.8 million and $27.6 million each year over the course of the deal. 

With Green's extension, the Warriors have $129 million and $138 million committed to their four max players—Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, who agreed to terms on a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors earlier this summer, D'Angelo Russell, who was sent to Golden State in a sign-and-trade with the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, and Green—in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively, per Wojnarowski.

The three-time NBA champion appeared in 66 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists en route to Golden State's fifth straight NBA Finals appearance. The Warriors selected the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the No. 35 pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Michigan State.

