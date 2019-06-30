Klay Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors, the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported on Sunday.

The Warriors gave their five-time All-Star the max contract available in free agency. Golden State also agreed to terms with free agent guard D'Angelo Russell on a four-year, $117 million contract. The Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies to make room for Russell's salary.

The moves come after Golden State lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. Durant agreed to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with Brooklyn.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018-19. He shot 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three, canning 241 triples. Golden State finished the regular season with the Western Conference's best record at 57–25, but lost to the Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Golden State fans won't get to see Thompson on opening night, though. The Splash Brother tore his ACL in Game 6 of the Finals and is expected to miss 9-10 months.