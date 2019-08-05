Report: DJ Cooper Failed FIBA Drug Test After Using Pregnant Girlfriend's Urine

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The former Ohio star has been banned through June 2020.

By Chris Chavez
August 05, 2019

D.J. Cooper has been hit with a two-year suspension by FIBA after using his pregnant girlfriend's urine to try and pass a drug test, according to RTV and Eurohoops.net.

Cooper needed to pass a doping test to join a basketball team in Bosnia as a naturalized player. He tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is produced by women during pregnancy by the placenta.

Cooper played at Ohio from 2009 to 2013 and went undrafted. He was a member of the Wizards' summer league team in 2016. He has spent most of his professional career in Europe with teams in Greece and Monte Carlo. He last played with AS Monaco in 2017. He spent some time coaching with the Bosnian national team, according to RTV Slovenia. He applied for citizenship in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2014.

The doping ban runs through June 24, 2020.

More NBA

