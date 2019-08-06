Coach Gregg Popovich asked for "people in power" to do something in response to the mass shootings that occurred over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

When asked on Tuesday if basketball can help take people's minds off the shootings, Popovich said it can but he wants to see more done.

"I think the situation we're living in now, I think everybody looks for a little bit of distraction in some way, shape or form. But it'd be a lot better if people in power got off their a----- and got something done in a lot of different areas," he said, per The Mercury News' Mark Medina. "They're on vacation right now. Nothing going on, so they're taking a break. They'll come back and fix the gun situation, the environment, the inequality in pay. They'll fix all of that when they come back. I'm sure."

On Saturday morning, a lone gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. Not even 24 hours later, a shooter opened fire at a nightclub in Dayton, Ohio, and killed nine people early on Sunday morning. An additional 14 people were injured by gunfire.

Popovich's Team USA assistant coach Steve Kerr is demanding more online from lawmakers. His Twitter account includes recent tweets or retweets of posts calling for stricter gun control laws.

On Monday, both Popovich and Kerr said they want Team USA to be an example of unity to fans watching.

"We can't fix the divisiveness in our country, but what we can do is be a great example of how people come together for a common goal and achieve it," Popovich said, per ESPN.