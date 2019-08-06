Heat forward Udonis Haslem signed a one-year deal with Miami on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Haslem will return to Miami for his 17th season with the organization. He is the active leader for most seasons with one team and is fifth on the all-time list. Only Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, John Stockton and Reggie Miller have logged more seasons with one organization.

The Florida product signed with the Heat in 2003 after going undrafted in 2002. He won the Finals with Miami in 2006, 2013 and 2014 and was a member of the 2003-04 All-Rookie team.

Haslem averaged just 2.5 points and 7.4 minutes per game in 2018-19. His best statistical season came in 2007-08 when Haslem averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

Haslem is the Heat's franchise leader in rebounds and ranks third on the franchise's leaderboard in blocks.