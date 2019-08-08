Kyle Kuzma said he can be the Lakers' third "superstar" next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

Kuzma is the lone holdover of Los Angeles' previous young core entering 2019-20. Kuzma's former teammates Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart are now in New Orleans after being dealt for Davis in June.

"I don't feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar," Kuzma told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Wednesday. "I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don't see that development stunting at all."

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season in his first year with LeBron James. The Utah product was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Los Angeles' forward said he was in Shanghai when he learned of the Davis deal. Kuzma said he reached out to his former teammates, who will now team up with No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

[Ball, Ingram and Hart] were excited. It's a little bit less pressure," Kuzma said. "They didn't say that. But obviously being in L.A., there's more pressure. They can be themselves now. They can go to New Orleans and develop into the superstars they were supposed to be."

The Lakers missed the playoffs in 2018-19, finishing 10th in the West at 37–45. They have not reached the postseason since 2013.