Free-agent forward Michael Beasley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Earlier this week, Beasley was suspended for five games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.

The Lakers dealt him to the Clippers last season on Feb. 7, but he was waived two days later ahead of the trade deadline. Beasley averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Lakers, while playing the fewest minutes of his career. His performance dipped after a strong 2017-18 campaign where he put up 13.2 points and 5.6 boards per game with the Knicks.

Beasley spent the first two years of his career with Miami, who selected him second overall in the 2008 draft, before returning to the team in 2013. He has also played with the Timberwolves, Suns, Rockets and Bucks.