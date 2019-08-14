The Clippers are close to hiring Tyronn Lue as a "top assistant" to coach Doc Rivers, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Stein reports Lue will likely join the Clippers as an associate head coach. He was considered a top candidate for the Lakers coaching job this spring, but discussions between the two sides ended in an impasse without a deal in place.

Lue most recently served as head coach of the Cavaliers, who fired him following an 0–6 start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Cleveland went 128–83 and won the 2016 NBA championship during his three-plus years as head coach.

Lue previously worked as an assistant coach with the Celtics and Clippers under Rivers before heading to the Cavaliers as an associate head coach in 2014.