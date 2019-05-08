Contract negotiations between the Los Angeles Lakers and Tyronn Lue have reportedly reached an impasse without a deal in place, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers will continue their search for a replacement of former head coach Luke Walton, who mutually parted ways with Los Angeles at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Lue emerged as a favorite to be named the Lakers head coach after the Phoenix Suns hired Monty Williams.

It was reported Monday that the Lakers and Lue had engaged in discussions to make Lue their next head coach. He most recently served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired him following an 0–6 start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Per Wojnarowski, the Lakers had hoped to include former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd on a potential Lue coaching staff. It was reported earlier in the week that Los Angeles star forward LeBron James, who played under Lue in Cleveland, desired to have former Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau included on the Lakers' new coaching staff, too.