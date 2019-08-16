ESPN is reportedly planning to name Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor as the hosts of the network's NBA Countdown for this upcoming season. The expectation is that both will host the show and split the assignments in "some manner," according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

Michelle Beadle, the show's former host, will not return for the season.

Deitsch added that Nichols will continue to host 'The Jump' while adding Countdown to her slate.

Brooks Melchior first reported the news in June and added that neither Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce will return as full-time analysts. Deitsch reports that Jalen Rose will be back on the show but Billups will move from studio to work as a game analyst.

Beadle will reportedly be working on-air somewhere, but it remains unclear as to whether that will be at ESPN or elsewhere.

A formal announcement from ESPN is expected in the coming weeks. ESPN declined to comment to The Athletic.