Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are the two favorites to win this year's Rookie of the Year award, according to NBA.com's 2019 Rookie Survey.

The results, which were released on Monday, had 62% of voters choosing either Williamson or Morant to win a rookie's highest honor. Williamson led with 35% of the votes, while Morant had 27%. R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish came in third place with 5% of the vote.

While Williamson is an unsurprising pick, the top vote-getter has gone to win the Rookie of the Year award just once in the last 10 years of the survey. Kevin Durant received 54% of the vote in 2007 before he won the award. Williamson is the first player in the last five years to receive at least one third of the vote.

When asked to vote on the rookie who will have the best overall career, 19% of voters chose Cam Reddish. Morant and De'Andre Hunter received 16% and 11% of the votes, respectively.

Williamson was voted the league's most athletic rookie with 87% of the vote. Morant was voted as the best playmaker (40%).

This year's survey also polled rookies on their favorite player in the league. LeBron James (38%) received the top vote. Kevin Durant (20%), Kawhi Leonard (8%) and Damian Lillard (8%) came in second and third place, respectively.