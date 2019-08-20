Report: Tyronn Lue Agrees to Deal With Clippers as Top Assistant Coach

Lue will reportedly reunite with Doc Rivers in Los Angeles.

By Jenna West
August 20, 2019

Former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has agreed to a deal with the Clippers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lue will serve as head coach Doc Rivers' top assistant, reports Charania. He previously worked as an assistant coach with the Celtics and Clippers under Rivers before heading to the Cavaliers as an associate head coach in 2014.

Lue was considered a top candidate for the Lakers coaching job this spring, but discussions between the two sides ended in an impasse without a deal in place.

He most recently served as head coach of the Cavaliers, who fired him following an 0–6 start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Cleveland went 128–83 and won the 2016 NBA championship during his three-plus years as head coach.

