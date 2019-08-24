USA Basketball has finalized the team's 12-man World Cup roster.
USA Basketball announced Saturday morning that Kyle Kuzma's left ankle injury will rule him out of the 2019 FIBA World Cup which set the team's 12-man roster for the tournament.
Kuzma sat out the team's exhibition game against Australia–where Team USA suffered its first loss in nearly 13 years, snapping a 78-game win streak–due to the injury. Team USA will be the favorites at the FIBA World Cup in China, sporting the tournament’s top roster by a sizable margin despite a slate of er s and Kuzma's injury.
The finalized roster includes the following players:
• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)
• Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
• Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
• Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)
• Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
• Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
• Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)
• Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
• Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
• Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
• Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)
• Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).
The 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China begins on Aug. 31. Team USA is the two-time defending World Cup champion and FIBA’s No. 1 world ranked team. The group will play its first-round games in Shanghai. The USA will play Czech Republic on Sept. 1, Turkey on Sept. 3 and Japan on Sept. 5.
The team will be led by USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as well as a trio of assistant coaches in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova's head coach, Jay Wright.