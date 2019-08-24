USA Basketball announced Saturday morning that Kyle Kuzma's left ankle injury will rule him out of the 2019 FIBA World Cup which set the team's 12-man roster for the tournament.

Kuzma sat out the team's exhibition game against Australia–where Team USA suffered its first loss in nearly 13 years, snapping a 78-game win streak–due to the injury. Team USA will be the favorites at the FIBA World Cup in China, sporting the tournament’s top roster by a sizable margin despite a slate of er s and Kuzma's injury.

The finalized roster includes the following players:

• Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

• Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

• Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

• Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

• Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

• Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

• Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

• Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

• Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

• Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

• Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

• Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

The 32-team FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China begins on Aug. 31. Team USA is the two-time defending World Cup champion and FIBA’s No. 1 world ranked team. The group will play its first-round games in Shanghai. The USA will play Czech Republic on Sept. 1, Turkey on Sept. 3 and Japan on Sept. 5.

The team will be led by USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich as well as a trio of assistant coaches in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova's head coach, Jay Wright.