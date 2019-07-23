Who is Left on USA Basketball's Squad For the FIBA World Cup?

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis, James Harden and Damian Lillard headline the stars who opted out of FIBA competition.

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan became the latest players to withdraw from USA Basketball's training camp before the FIBA World Cup, opting out of the international competition on Tuesday.

The pair of Western Conference stars joined a slate of headliners to decline a spot on Team USA's roster. James Harden and Anthony Davis will not join Team USA in China in September, nor will Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris and CJ McCollum. 

The players remaining on Team USA will be led by head coach Gregg Popovich, with Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright serving as assistants. 

Team USA will hold its first intrasquad scrimmage in Las Vegas on Aug. 9. Its first FIBA World Cup matchup will be against the Czech Rebublic on Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

So who exactly is still with Team USA just over a month before the FIBA World Cup? Check out the current training camp roster below: 

Team USA Roster, FIBA World Cup:

Harrison Barnes – SF, Kings

Jaylen Brown – SF, Celtics

Andre Drummond – C, Pistons

Kyle Kuzma – SF, Lakers

Brook Lopez – C, Bucks

Kevin Love – PF, Cavaliers

Kyle Lowry – PG, Raptors

Khris Middleton – SF, Bucks

Paul Millsap – PF, Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell – SG, Jazz

Julius Randle – PF, Knicks

Jayson Tatum – SF, Celtics

