Jazz Release Purple Mountain Throwback Jerseys to Honor 1990s Finals Teams

Utah will also debut a new court in 2019-20.

By Michael Shapiro
August 28, 2019

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz are contenders to reach the Finals for the first time since 1998 this season and look to return to the heights of the John Stockton-Karl Malone era. With the Western crown in mind, the Jazz debuted a set of throwback uniforms on Wednesday to revive the now-famous purple mountain threads of the team's golden era.

The Jazz released a video on Wednesday teaming the greats of Jazz past with the franchise's current stars. Both sets of players donned the throwback uniforms, giving fans a preview of what's to come in 2019-20.

Utah will also debut a new court in 2019-20, with precise details likely evoking some serious nostalgia for Jazz fans of a certain age.

The Jazz won 50 games last season before losing to the Rockets in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. Utah traded for point guard Mike Conley in June, then signed forward Bojan Bogdanovic to a $73 million deal at the start of free agency. 

