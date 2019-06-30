Report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jazz Agree to Four-Year, $73 Million Deal

Former Indiana forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 30, 2019

Former Indiana forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Indiana also traded a first-round and two future second-round picks to Milwaukee for Malcolm Brogdon.

The 30-year-old Bogdanovic has played for the Nets and Wizards before signing with the Pacers in 2017. 

This season, Bogdanovic averaged 18 points and 4.0 rebounds in 81 games for Indiana. 

The Pacers finished the year at 48–34, losing to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz went 50–32 and lost to the Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. 

