A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Mobile, Alabama.

According to USA Today Sports, Mobile police spokesperson Charlette M. Solis told the outlet on Thursday that "an arrest warrant has been issued." A third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins was listed on the Mobile municipal court website, though no further information or details were provided.

TMZ released an audio recording on Tuesday morning of an alleged phone call between Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West. After arguing over whether their son Amir would attend Cousins' wedding in Atlanta over the weekend, a male voice is heard saying, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f---ing head."

West is seeking a restraining order against Cousins after she said in court documents and a police report obtained by TMZ that he threatened her and has previously choked her.

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the Lakers said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

Cousins has declined to comment on the incident.

Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6 before tearing his ACL on Aug. 15. The 29-year-old former All-Star is out indefinitely and could miss the entire 2019 season.