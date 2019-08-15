Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a possible knee injury and will undergo further testing Thursday in Los Angeles, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Cousins was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the basketball court.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in July to join stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis after the team missed out on top target Kawhi Leonard.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30 regular season games last year with the Warriors after he signed a one-year deal with Golden State while he was recovering from a torn left Achilles. He then suffered another injury in the playoffs by tearing his left quad in the first round against the Clippers. Cousins returned to the NBA Finals against the Raptors, but Toronto beat Golden State in six games to win the championship.