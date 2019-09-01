LeBron James wants to own the phrase "Taco Tuesday."

According to lawyer Josh Gerben, one of James's companies, LBJ Trademarks, submitted the required paperwork to trademark the term on Aug. 15.

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY.



The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name.



The application states that James wants to trademark the phrase for "advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels."

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, James's team has no firm plans for the term but wants to keep business opportunities open.

James's "Taco Tuesday" celebration videos have become a staple on his social media timeline, his enthusiasm and inclusion of teammates like Anthony Davis helping him go viral.

The restaurant chain Taco John's previously had a trademark on the term "Taco Tuesday" in 1989.