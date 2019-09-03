Brazil defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 79-78 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday in a thrilling group stage game.

The Brazilian squad overcame an early double-digit deficit and moves into first place in Group F with the victory. The team will also advance to the second round.

Antetokounmpo finished with 13 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Power forward Georgios Printezis led Greece in scoring with his 20 points in 25 minutes. Greece fell to 1–1 in the tournament.

Brazil was down by 17 at one point in the first half but managed to trim Greece's lead to 10 at halftime.

Anderson Varejao led Brazil with 22 points and nine rebounds. His performance helped Brazil take the lead midway through the third quarter.

The game came down to the final seconds. Greece had the chance to possibly force overtime if Kostas Sloukas made a trio of free throws with two seconds left. After making the first two, he failed on the third. Brazil's Bruno Caboclo knocked the ball away to win the game.

BRUNO BLOCKS GIANNIS AT THE RIM TO SAVE THE GAME???? pic.twitter.com/sLbQ1clAWY — William Lou (@william_lou) September 3, 2019

On Thursday, Greece will face New Zealand while Brazil will take on Montenegro