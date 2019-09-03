Brazil Takes Down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece in Crazy Finish at FIBA World Cup

Brazil defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 79-78 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday in a thrilling group stage game.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 03, 2019

Brazil defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 79-78 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday in a thrilling group stage game.

The Brazilian squad overcame an early double-digit deficit and moves into first place in Group F with the victory. The team will also advance to the second round.

Antetokounmpo finished with 13 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Power forward Georgios Printezis led Greece in scoring with his 20 points in 25 minutes. Greece fell to 1–1 in the tournament.

Brazil was down by 17 at one point in the first half but managed to trim Greece's lead to 10 at halftime. 

Anderson Varejao led Brazil with 22 points and nine rebounds. His performance helped Brazil take the lead midway through the third quarter.

The game came down to the final seconds. Greece had the chance to possibly force overtime if Kostas Sloukas made a trio of free throws with two seconds left. After making the first two, he failed on the third. Brazil's Bruno Caboclo knocked the ball away to win the game. 

On Thursday, Greece will face New Zealand while Brazil will take on Montenegro

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message