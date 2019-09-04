Kings guard and "proud Bahamian" Buddy Hield created a GoFundMe account for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts on Wednesday. The Bahamas were among the hardest hit areas by the hurricane this week.

Hield kicked off the fundraiser with an impressive donation of his own, giving $100,000 for the relief efforts. Additional donations topped $20,000 as of noon ET on Wednesday.

"As you know, my country, The Bahamas, has been severely damaged by the Hurricane Dorian. My heart is broken for my fellow Bahamians, especially on the island I was raised on, Grand Bahama," Hield wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I personally know many people who still need rescuing, and there are thousands without medical help, power, food, or other basic necessities. Bahamians are a strong people, but they still need our help to get them through this. So today, I've donated $100,000 to the Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas. I'd like to ask you to please donate alongside me."

Sacramento's shooting guard isn't the only basketball player raising money for the Bahamas. Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones also set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday, aiming to raise $50,000.

Hield posted a career year with the Kings in 2018-19. He scored 20.7 points per game on 42.7% shooting from beyond the arc, finishing the season with a career-high 278 made threes.

The Oklahoma product was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded as a rookie to Sacramento in February 2017.