Sixers to Unveil Charles Barkley Statue on Legends Walk

The Sixers will honor Charles Barkley with a statue at their New Jersey training complex.

By Jenna West
September 05, 2019

The Sixers will honor Hall of Famer Charles Barkley with a statue outside of their training facility in Camden, N.J., the team announced on Thursday.

Philadelphia will hold an unveiling ceremony at its "76ers Legends Walk" on Sept. 13 at noon ET. Barkley joins Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Billy Cunningham, Maurice Cheeks, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones as the seventh Sixer to be honored with a statue.

The 76ers selected Barkley with the fifth overall pick of the 1984 NBA draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he averaged 23.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game with a .576 shooting percentage. Barkley earned five All-Star Game nods during his time with Philly, who went to the playoffs six times during his stint with the team. He's still the franchise's leader in offensive rebounds with 2,688. The Sixers retired his No. 34 jersey in 2001.

