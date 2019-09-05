Nike Names New Building at World Headquarters After LeBron James

The LeBron James Building is the sixth new building at Nike's World Headquarters.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 05, 2019

The newest building at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. will be named after three-time NBA champion LeBron James, the company announced Thursday.

The LeBron James Building will be the new advanced innovation building for the apparel company and will feature the new Nike Sport Research Lab, which will be five times as big as the current lab.

The building, which will also feature a full NBA-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch, is the sixth new building at the Nike World Headquarters.

View this post on Instagram

😱🥺😊Man this is so surreal! When I got the call this was happening I couldn’t believe it! I was literally shedding tears. You guys know where I come from but if you don’t I come from the inner city projects, single mother, only child, and statistics would suggest I would never EVER make it out let alone be alive still to tell you about it. Now I’ll have my own building at the Nike Head World Quarter where my family and I legacy will live on forever. The home of the Advance Innovation team and new state of the art Nike Sports Research Lab! Everything will get made and lab tested in my building! Like WHAT?!?!? THIS IS BEYOND CRAZY‼️ I wanna thank Nike once again for taking a chance on a 18 year old kid from Akron, OH. I’m proud to be #SwooshLifeForLife 🙏🏾 #JamesGang👑 #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

"It's so surreal," James said in a statement. "It's been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus—it's truly an honor, and I feel truly special."

The new building is set to open in 2020 along with the Serena Williams Building, which was announced back in 2017.

