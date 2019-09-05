The newest building at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. will be named after three-time NBA champion LeBron James, the company announced Thursday.

The LeBron James Building will be the new advanced innovation building for the apparel company and will feature the new Nike Sport Research Lab, which will be five times as big as the current lab.

The building, which will also feature a full NBA-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial turf training pitch, is the sixth new building at the Nike World Headquarters.

"It's so surreal," James said in a statement. "It's been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus—it's truly an honor, and I feel truly special."

The new building is set to open in 2020 along with the Serena Williams Building, which was announced back in 2017.