Sparks Legend Lisa Leslie to Receive Statue Outside Staples Center

Leslie's statue will be the 11th outside the Staples Center ater Elgin Baylor was honored in April 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 05, 2019

Sparks legend Lisa Leslie will be honored with a statue outside the Staples Center, according to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi

Leslie will be the 11th individual to receive a statue outside the Staples Center in Star Plaza. She will also be the first female athlete to be honored with a statue. 

No date has been set for Leslie's statue unveiling, per Markazi. 

Leslie is one of the most accomplished players in WNBA history. She was the league's MVP in 2001, 2004 and 2006 and was an All-Star in eight of 12 WNBA seasons. 

The Sparks won the WNBA Finals twice with Leslie in 2001 and 2002. 

Leslie will join Lakers legends Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar outside the Staples Center as well as boxer Oscar De La Hoya and NHL great Wayne Gretzky. 

