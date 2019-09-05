Team USA Dominates Japan in FIBA World Cup Before Giannis Showdown

Team USA escaped with a 93-92 victory over Turkey in its first FIBA World Cup match on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 05, 2019

Team USA struggled against Turkey in its FIBA World Cup opener on Tuesday, but the Americans had no such trouble against Japan on Thursday morning in a 98-45 victory. 

The United States' defense smothered Japan throughout the matchup in Shanghai. Team USA allowed just nine points in the first quarter and eight points in the third, outscoring Japan by double digits in all four quarters. 

Team USA will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led the Americans with 20 points on Thursday. Five players from Team USA finished in double figures in the blowout victory. 

Yudai Baba led the Japanese team with 18 points. NBA rookie Rui Hachimura totaled four points after being drafted by the Wizards with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. 

Tip time for Saturday's matchup vs. Greece has not been announced. 

