Zion Williamson Throws Down Monster Dunks at Air Jordan 34 Shoe Debut

Williamson wowed the crowd in Harlem with flashy dunks and fresh kicks.

By Emily Caron
September 07, 2019

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson spent his Saturday afternoon putting on an absolute show in Harlem in a pair of newly-unveiled Air Jordan 34's

Williamson wowed crowds as he debuted the shoes at a local court.

Williamson, the face of the shoe, joined Jumpman in July for a record rookie sneaker deal worth $75 million over five years. Before Williamson's deal, LeBron James had the largest annual rookie shoe contract in history. 

The former Duke phenom was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game at Duke last season and led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.

