Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson spent his Saturday afternoon putting on an absolute show in Harlem in a pair of newly-unveiled Air Jordan 34's.

Williamson wowed crowds as he debuted the shoes at a local court.

Zion is putting on a show in the just-debuted Air Jordan 34 😤 pic.twitter.com/ISFD8HaCte — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 7, 2019

Williamson, the face of the shoe, joined Jumpman in July for a record rookie sneaker deal worth $75 million over five years. Before Williamson's deal, LeBron James had the largest annual rookie shoe contract in history.

The former Duke phenom was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game at Duke last season and led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.