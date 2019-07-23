Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Contract With Jordan Brand

Williamson joins Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler and Blake Griffin as NBA stars to rep Jordan Brand.

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

Zion Williamson is joining Jumpman.

The former Duke phenom and Pelicans rookie signed with Jordan Brand on Tuesday and announced his decision on Instagram.

Williamson's contract details have not been announced.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s Dance #JUMPMAN

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on

"“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Wiliamson said in a statement. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league & having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had & continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to."

Williamson wore Nike's with Duke throughout the 2018-19 season, but it was not always smooth sailing between the freshman star and the shoe company. Williamson tore through his sneaker against North Carolina in February and injured his knee before missing nearly a month of action.

The 2018-19 Naismith winner was drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 20. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game at Duke last season and led the Blue Devils to the Elite 8

      Modal message