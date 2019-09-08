Dwyane Wade to Work Out With LeBron James Before Lakers Games

Wade and James played four seasons together with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 08, 2019

Dwyane Wade may have retired from the NBA following the 2018 season, but the three-time NBA champion still plans to be on the court before games in 2019.

According to the Los Angeles Times's Arash Markazi, Wade intends on working out with former teammate LeBron James before Lakers games this season. Wade, who is now living in suburban Los Angeles, will join James both at the Lakers' training facility in El Segundo and at Staples Center.

"You're definitely going to see me out there," Wade said. "I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can."

Wade and James spent four years together with the Miami Heat from 2010 and 2014 and played briefly with each other with the Cavaliers in 2017. He also worked out with Ben Simmons and Josh Hart this summer.

Wade, 37, added that while he isn't looking at making an NBA return at the moment, he wouldn't rule out the possibility of returning in the future. The 13-time All-Star averaged 22.0 points per game over 16 NBA seasons, winning the NBA Finals three times.

"I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens," Wade said while smiling, according to the Times. "I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never."

