Team USA dropped its second consecutive FIBA World Cup match on Thursday with an 94-89 loss to Serbia in the tournament's fifth-place game.

The Americans lost to France 89-79 on Wednesday. The defeat snapped the United State's 58-game winning streak and marked Team USA's first international competition without a gold medal since 2006.

Bogdan Bogdanovic torched Team USA in Serbia's victory on Thursday. The Kings' forward led all scorers with 28 points, while Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tallied nine points and seven assists.

Team USA struggled from the field once again on Thursday. Harrison Barnes was the lone American to score 20-plus points, and the United States shot just 43.7% from the field and 35.5% from three.

The United States has now completed its run in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Team USA will next take the floor in international competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.