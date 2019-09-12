Team USA Drops Second-Straight FIBA World Cup Game in Loss to Serbia

Team USA's 58-game win streak ended on Wednesday in a loss to France. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

Team USA dropped its second consecutive FIBA World Cup match on Thursday with an 94-89 loss to Serbia in the tournament's fifth-place game. 

The Americans lost to France 89-79 on Wednesday. The defeat snapped the United State's 58-game winning streak and marked Team USA's first international competition without a gold medal since 2006.

Bogdan Bogdanovic torched Team USA in Serbia's victory on Thursday. The Kings' forward led all scorers with 28 points, while Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tallied nine points and seven assists.

Team USA struggled from the field once again on Thursday. Harrison Barnes was the lone American to score 20-plus points, and the United States shot just 43.7% from the field and 35.5% from three.

The United States has now completed its run in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Team USA will next take the floor in international competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message