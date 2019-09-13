Zion Williamson Swung the Head Right Off a Golf Club

How strong is Zion? This strong. 

By Dan Gartland
September 13, 2019

Zion Williamson might be too big and strong for the golf course. 

The Pelicans held a golf outing on Friday for sponsors and season ticket holders, and it became immediately clear which players had previous golf experience. Rookie Jaxson Hayes had a swing that would make even Happy Gilmore blush, while Frank Jackson looked like he was ready to take $100 off anybody in a skins game. 

But what everyone really wants to know is how top draft pick Zion Williamson looked on the course. The answer: not bad. His swing was reasonably fluid, with a nice clean takeaway and good rotation in his hips. There’s just one problem. He’s such a mountain of a man that he snapped the club with a single swing.

The head of the club was eventually found some distance away. 

There’s definitely potential there, though. Just get Zion some clubs with reinforced shafts and watch him start bombing 400-yard drives. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message