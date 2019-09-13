Zion Williamson Swung the Head Right Off a Golf Club

How strong is Zion? This strong.
Zion Williamson might be too big and strong for the golf course.
The Pelicans held a golf outing on Friday for sponsors and season ticket holders, and it became immediately clear which players had previous golf experience. Rookie Jaxson Hayes had a swing that would make even Happy Gilmore blush, while Frank Jackson looked like he was ready to take $100 off anybody in a skins game.
Interesting approach from @hayes_jaxson, meanwhile how smooth is @FWJackson15? 😦 pic.twitter.com/fK0otsHGRC— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
But what everyone really wants to know is how top draft pick Zion Williamson looked on the course. The answer: not bad. His swing was reasonably fluid, with a nice clean takeaway and good rotation in his hips. There’s just one problem. He’s such a mountain of a man that he snapped the club with a single swing.
The head of the club was eventually found some distance away.
“He literally broke the club!”— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 13, 2019
Grown. Man. Strength. 💪@Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/uRd3cV6WX6
There’s definitely potential there, though. Just get Zion some clubs with reinforced shafts and watch him start bombing 400-yard drives.