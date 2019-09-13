Zion Williamson Swung the Head Right Off a Golf Club

Zion Williamson might be too big and strong for the golf course.

The Pelicans held a golf outing on Friday for sponsors and season ticket holders, and it became immediately clear which players had previous golf experience. Rookie Jaxson Hayes had a swing that would make even Happy Gilmore blush, while Frank Jackson looked like he was ready to take $100 off anybody in a skins game.

But what everyone really wants to know is how top draft pick Zion Williamson looked on the course. The answer: not bad. His swing was reasonably fluid, with a nice clean takeaway and good rotation in his hips. There’s just one problem. He’s such a mountain of a man that he snapped the club with a single swing.

The head of the club was eventually found some distance away.

There’s definitely potential there, though. Just get Zion some clubs with reinforced shafts and watch him start bombing 400-yard drives.