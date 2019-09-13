Charles Barkley Thinks His New Statue Is Too Skinny

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that skinny.”

By Dan Gartland
September 13, 2019

Capturing an athlete’s essence in bronze is tough. Just ask the sculptors responsible for the notorious Cristiano Ronaldo and Brandi Chastain busts. So when the Sixers unveiled a new statue honoring Charles Barkley outside their practice facility on Friday, you couldn’t be blamed for holding your breath when the sheet came off. 

Luckily, the statue turned out great.

There’s just one problem: Chuck doesn’t think it looks too much like himself. He cracked after yanking off the sheet that the bronze Barkley was too skinny. 

Barkley was just fooling around, though, adding that he was actually quite impressed with the statue. 

He’s right. It is way better than the one Auburn gave him back in 2017

