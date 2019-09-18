Stephen Curry Says He Plan On Playing In 2020 Olympics

Stephen Curry commits to playing in the 2020 Summer Olympics: "That is the plan."

By Scooby Axson
September 18, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry says he plans on playing for Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He is one of the first players to pledge his commitment since the United States' poor performance at the FIBA World Cup in China.

"That is the plan, for sure," Curry said to ESPN. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere."

Team USA was eliminated in the quarterfinals, failing to medal after losing to France and Serbia.

Eight teams, including the United States 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The remaining four teams will earn berth during qualifying tournaments in July.

Curry expressed his desire, saying he has never been on an Olympic team. He does have two gold medal playing for Team USA during the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

"But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it," Curry said.

