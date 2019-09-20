Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he "didn't appreciate the language" used by President Trump in response to Hurricane Dorian, according to USA Today's Mark Medina.

Thompson, who's father Mychal is from the Bahamas, responded to Trump's remarks about the nation on Sept. 10 after Dorian struck. Trump said potential refugees from the Bahamas could include, "some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers."

“I didn’t appreciate the language [Trump] used with Bahamians,” Thompson told Medina. “They’re gang members and criminals? I’ve known Bahamians my whole life. Yes, there are criminals in Nassau. But there are criminals worldwide. When you lose everything, your home, your loved ones and thousands are dead, and then you generalize a whole population, I thought it was very, very ill advised and bad timing. That language really (ticked) me off.”

Thompson pledged on Instagram to donate 100% of the procedes from his annual golf tournament to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

"The @thompsonfamilyfoundation will do everything in its power to help with relief efforts right now and for many years to come," Thompson wrote on Instagram. "All contributions no matter how big or small will go long way and are greatly appreciated."

Thompson has spent much of the summer recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Finals. The three-time champion averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018-19, shooting 40.2% from three.