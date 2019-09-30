LeBron James Explains How New California Law Is 'Personal' to Him

LeBron James was a vocal advocate of the new California law regarding college athletes being paid.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2019

LeBron James called for support of the new California law that will allow college athletes to be paid for use of their name, image and likeness very early on.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on James's The Shop and James posted the video on Twitter Monday.

After Lakers practice Monday, he spoke with reporters and explained why this new law was "personal" to him even though he never played in college.

"Coming from the ... just from me and my mom we didn't have anything," James said. "We wouldn't have been able to benefit at all from [a college selling a No. 23 jersey, selling out the arena for his games and being in the NCAA basketball video game]. And the university would have been able to capitalize on everything that I would've been there for that year or two or whatever. I understand what those kids are going through. I feel for those kids who've been going through it for so long, so that's why it was personal to me."

Although James is in favor of the new legislation, the Pac-12, NCAA and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey have all spoken against the new law.

The law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

