LeBron James Calls for Support of California Student Athlete Compensation Bill

The Fair Pay to Play Act would allow student athletes to earn compensation in connection to the use of their name, image and likeness. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 05, 2019

LeBron James tweeted his support for SB-206, California's "Fair Pay to Play" Act on Thursday. The bill would allow student athletes to earn compensation in connection to the use of their "name, image or likeness," according to the National Law Review

"Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206!" James tweeted on Thursday. "This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create."

The Fair Pay to Play act would impact private California colleges and University of California system schools that average at least $10,000,000 per year in annual media rights revenue. 

The California State Senate passed the proposed legislation 31–4 in May. If approved by the California Assembly, SB-206 would become law in 2023. 

James had been an outspoken critic of the NCAA and its policies over the last decade. He ripped the NCAA in August after the organization passed additional requirements for prospective agents, including a four-year college degree. James deemed the rule, "The Rich Paul Rule," referencing his agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group

