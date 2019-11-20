Carmelo Anthony scored 10 points in his Blazers debut on Monday, shooting 4-of-14 from the field as Portland lost to the Pelicans 115-104 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The 10-time All-Star was in Portland's starting lineup on Monday. The Blazers were without point guard Damian Lillard in the loss as he battled back spasms.

Anthony hit his first three-pointer of the evening but struggled with foul trouble throughout the game. He finished with a game-worst minus-20 in 24 minutes.

Anthony attempted to turn back the clock in the second quarter as he rose up for a dunk following a pass from rookie Anfernee Simons. But the 35-year-old forward was denied at the rim by 19-year-old rookie Jaxson Hayes.

The Blazers fell to 5–10 on the season following Monday's loss. They have lost eight of their last 10, and Portland's road doesn't get easier in the immediate future. The Blazers travel to Milwaukee on Thursday for a battle against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum is slated for 8 p.m. ET.