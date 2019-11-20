Report: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to Play Together For First Time on Clippers vs. Celtics

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play alongside Paul George for the first time when he returns against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, according to ESPN'sAdrian Wojnarowski and Ohm Youngmisuk.

Leonard's last game came against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 13, where he scored 26 points and recorded 12 rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes. In his nine games of the season, Leonard is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Leonard was sitting out due to a left knee contusion.

George made his Clippers debut with 33 points and nine rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 14. George missed the start of the season due to offseason shoulder surgeries. In his three games this season, George is averaging 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

In the offseason, Leonard and George met up and talked about teaming up. The idea first crossed George's mind when he requested a trade from the Indiana Pacers in 2017 and wanted to play to the San Antonio Spurs to team up with Leonard, according to Youngmisuk. San Antonio lacked the trade pieces to strike a deal. In July, the Clippers were able to pull off a blockbuster trade to acquire George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.