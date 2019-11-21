Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons had played in more than 160 career NBA regular season games heading into Wednesday night's matchup against the Knicks, but he had never before made a three-pointer in a regular season game.

That changed Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s matchup with the Knicks when Simmons drained the first regular-season three-pointer of his career.

With just over eight minutes to go in the first quarter, Simmons received a bounce pass from Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz. Standing open in the corner, the LSU product fired away.

When the ball swished through the net, the home crowd erupted with pleasure.

Simmons’ three-pointer was his first attempt of the 2019-2020 season. He had taken 17 three-pointers over his first two NBA seasons.

It should be noted, however, that the 2019 All-Star did make a three-pointer during this year’s preseason.

Heading into Wednesday night’s contest, Simmons was averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Philadelphia led 27-25 after the first quarter.