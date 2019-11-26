The NBA and Nike have revealed the 'City Edition' jerseys for the 2019-20 season and we ranked them from worst to best.

It is Nike’s third year as the NBA’s official uniform supplier, which means there is a new set of City Edition uniforms for teams. The city theme is to draw fans closer to their home teams more ever than before. The approach: take features from a team’s city and incorporate them into the jersey design—whether that is famous architecture, landmarks, famous figures, mottos, art and other notable things. We ranked this year’s themes from worst to best. Here are the ones we did in 2017 and 2018.

30. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are the only team this year without a city edition uniform, but they did bring back these beloved retros.

29. Dallas Mavericks

Nike's summary



Our summary

Was going to say it’s a shame Luka Doncic is going to have to play in these uniforms, but it seems like he fits right in with the style.

28. Boston Celtics

Nike's summary

From the team’s name, logo and colors to its beloved mascot, Boston and Irish heritage are inseparably woven together like threads in a Celtic knot. The 2019-2020 Boston Celtics City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the city’s roots with a green background emblazoned with Gaelic-inspired lettering and numbering and trimmed with Celtic knot-inspired details.

Our summary

We are so used to the iconic green and white colorway scheme that this is just blasphemous.

27. San Antonio Spurs

Nike's summary

'Salute the troops' is more than a slogan—it’s an ethos woven into the fabric of San Antonio’s community. The 2019-2020 San Antonio Spurs City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors America’s servicemen and women with a combat-inspired camo print that stays true to the Spurs’ iconic colors while expressing the city’s deep connection to the military.

Our summary

All for supporting the troops but wish the Spurs went in a different direction with these uniforms. Just boring.

26. Charlotte Hornets

Nike's summary

Charlotte’s fighting spirit traces back to its colonial history, when a British general famously referred to the Mecklenburg County settlement as a “hornet’s nest of rebellion.” The name stuck, and the 2019-2020 Charlotte Hornets City Edition Jordan NBA Authentic Jersey taps into North Carolinians’ famed rebelliousness, putting the rest of the league on notice that when the Hornets swarm, the competition gets stung.

Our summary

The Hornets have one of the best color schemes in the NBA but the grey is just boring. Just expected more especially when your owner is Michael Jordan. At least they have these classic uniforms.

25. Milwaukee Bucks

Nike's summary

Cream City represents everything Milwaukee stands for, and the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey embodies it. Strong and resilient like the cream-colored bricks that built the city and give it distinction. Creative like the people known for taking what they’ve got and making something special. And the everyday dedication Milwaukeeans show, not only for their beloved Bucks, but in building an inclusive future.

Our summary

These are not necessarily bad, but the nickname just throws everything off.



24. Los Angeles Lakers

Nike's summary

Continuing with the Lore Series, the 2019-2020 Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the larger-than-life player at the center of the team’s early 21st-Century dominance. Flush with Laker gold, the jersey features vintage drop-shadow graphics, a wishbone collar, and vortex-like panels inspired by his impossible-to-defend spin move. Stars down the sides contain jersey numbers the team has retired.

Our summary

Shaq is an incredible marketing guru but this design falls flat. Lakers should have paid homage to Nipsey Hussle with the customized Crenshaw jersey LeBron wore during the summer. This is what fans want!!

23. Orlando Magic

Nike's summary

Long before theme parks brought the world to Orlando, the region’s citrus groves brought Orlando to the world. Celebrating all things Central Florida and its rich legacy, the 2019-2020 Orlando Magic City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the region’s time-honored citrus connection with pops of vivid orange that double as a symbol of the city’s role in space exploration.

Our summary

It is a great effort and I love the storytelling, but the jersey should have been black. Also, just having ORL looks a bit lazy. If you are a team sponsored by Disney, I expect to see more creativity. There is just sooooo much you can do.

22. Washington Wizards

Nike summary

Tasked with representing not just a city but an entire nation, the 2019-2020 Washington Wizards City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey embodies an idea that’s true on the court but is bigger than basketball: that we are stronger together. The patriotic design features bold star and stripe detail extending down the sides, with red and blue colors standing in sharp contrast to the jersey’s white background.

Our summary

Boring.

21. Houston Rockets

Nike's summary

As mission control for America’s moonshot, Houston set a shining example of what a team could accomplish together. When the Rockets landed in ’71, Texas’ first NBA franchise gave the city another reason to unite as a team and aim high. Inspired by the city’s official nickname, the 2019-2020 Houston Rockets City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates the its deep connection to space exploration, symbolized by spacesuit-inspired white and silver. “H-Town” across the chest salutes Houston’s popular nickname.

Our summary

Not sure why the team didn't hand the keys over to Travis Scott for this. An Astroworld themed uniform would sell out in minutes.

20. Sacramento Kings

Nike summary

Situated in the heart of the California gold rush country, Sacramento has a history of sudden transformations. Like the ‘49ers who came and staked a claim in the hopes of striking it rich, the Kings are hungry for championship gold. The 2019-2020 Sacramento Kings City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey brings back the team’s memorable retro color scheme, flipping to bold red with pops of light blue while keeping “Sactown” front and center.

Our summary

Not sure if I like these or hate them but ehhh.



19. Detroit Pistons



Nike's summary

Nothing stops Detroit. Nothing. The 2019-2020 Detroit Pistons City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates the city’s toughness and gritty attitude through its deep connection to muscle car culture. Flipping the colors from last season’s City Edition uniform, it features “Motor City” lettering and blue racing stripes engineered with a pattern inspired by carbon fiber—an automotive theme that symbolizes the team’s drive to win.

Our summary

No to roadlines on jerseys. All for a Bad Boys theme in the future.

18. Indiana Pacers

Nike summary

Speedway to Fieldhouse, Hoosiers like it fast, and they play to win. The 2019-2020 Indiana Pacers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey connects the region’s rich legacy of high-speed competition to the team’s modern identity. Blue and gold colors represent the state flag as well as the team’s uniform during their championship era. The checkered stripe symbolizes not only the city’s deep ties to auto racing but the Pacers’ tireless pursuit of victory.

Our summary

These are solid but not really exciting.

17. Chicago Bulls

Nike's summary

The Chicago flag stands for much more than the city’s history, waterways and Sides. It’s a powerful symbol that unites Chicagoans and reminds them that no matter what, they are a family. The 2019-2020 Chicago Bulls City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates that homegrown affection with red and white stripes trimming a cool blue background—vivid colors inspired by Chicago’s iconic city flag.

Our summary

I like these in a weird way. Is it the best jersey they could have come up with? No but appreciate the effort.

16. Minnesota Timberwolves



Nike's summary

Minnesota is known for being nice. The state's friendly reputation comes from its people, but 'nice' means beautiful, too. The 2019-2020 Minnesota Timberwolves City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the Twin Cities’ beautiful blending of nature and culture while giving a nod to the history of Minnesota basketball. “MSP” lettering highlights the region’s international airport, while the soft blue background references the colors of Minneapolis’ original basketball team.

Our summary

The baby blue is smooth but they should have just brought back the Purple Rain!



15. New York Knicks

Nike's summary

New York City is the most iconic, revered metropolis in American history—with a skyline you have to see to believe. The New York Knicks City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates the Big Apple as seen from towering vantage points, with side panel graphics reflecting the city’s impressive skyline. The neckline and armhole details reference the Knickerbocker era, uniting the team's classic and modern identities.

Our summary

The Knicks are recycling the same uniforms from last season. They are not bad but would have loved to see a new theme this year.

14. New Orleans Pelicans

Nike's summary

NOLA’s easygoing attitude and cultural vibrancy are always the life of the party, and the new roster gives fans more reasons to celebrate. The 2019-2020 New Orleans Pelicans City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey brings back the Mardi Gras-inspired look, with the Carnivalesque purple, green and gold bands symbolizing justice, faith and power. Above the jock tag, “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler” appears—New Orleans’ unofficial motto meaning ‘let the good times roll.’

Our summary

Like the Knicks, the Pelicans are also recyling last year's uniforms.

13. Golden State Warriors

Nike's summary

The Warriors’ 47 years in Oakland culminated in an impressive championship run that few teams can match. As they move across the Bay, the 2019-2020 Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors The Town and its rightful place in team lore. A black background signifies the team’s strength and intensity, flanked by silver-trimmed side panels that symbolize the Bay Area’s bridges, and fronted with a stylized interpretation of the famous Oakland Tree.

Our summary

Maybe I am a sucker for black jerseys but great way to pay homage to the city of Oakland.



12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Nike's summary

April 19, 1995 forever changed Oklahoma and the nation. The 2019-2020 Oklahoma City Thunder City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the memory of those lost and those whose lives were changed forever by the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. It also pays tribute to heroic first responders and the resilience of the community. Out of tragedy came hope, and a commitment Oklahomans made to come together as one in the spirit of service, honor and kindness.

Our summary

Storytelling done right. Bravo OKC.

11. Utah Jazz

Nike's summary

Utah’s time-etched landscape proves that patience truly is a virtue. For the up-and-coming Utah Jazz and their rabid fan base, that patience is poised to pay off. The 2019-2020 Utah Jazz City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey features warm colors stratified like the ancient and awe-inspiring rock formations that shape the state’s natural landscape. Graphic interpretations of I-15 and I-70 run down the sides, representing the highways that lead from Salt Lake City to Utah’s renowned parks.

Our summary

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers

Nike's summary

Celebrating the team’s 50th anniversary, the 2019-2020 Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the big moments in club history while signaling to the world that this is the team for the future. In sharp contrast to the navy background, it features multicolor stripes along the sides and a featherlike “Cle” wordmark—both inspired by throwback Cavs uniforms.

Our summary



Great job to commemorate the team’s 50 anniversary. Brings me back to the classic navy-blue uniforms LeBron used to wear.

9. Los Angeles Clippers

Nike's summary

Forget the glitz and glamour. The heart of Los Angeles pulses on its streets and in its neighborhoods, embodied by the values and traditions of Chicano culture. The 2019-2020 LA Clippers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors the diversity and vitality of the City of Angels with an ornate “Los Angeles” wordmark inspired by L.A. tattoo art.

Our summary

While the Lakers are all about the fame and glamour, you have to give the Clippers credit for realizing the other part of Los Angeles.

8. Phoenix Suns

Nike's summary

From the intensity of the Sonoran Desert to the singular vastness of the Grand Canyon, Arizona is a land of beautiful extremes. The 2019-2020 Phoenix Suns City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates the state’s majesty with colorful accents inspired by Arizona’s incomparable sunsets. Calavera-style details inspired by Mexican folk art and printmaking honor the region’s Hispanic communities.

Our summary

These are simple yet really good. THE SHORTS!!

7. Brooklyn Nets

Nike's summary

Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood holds a special place in hip-hop lore as the home of one of the borough’s most famous native sons. Featuring “BED-STUY” emblazoned over a white background, the 2019-2020 Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey represents the neighborhood’s storied history and its lasting impact in music, art and culture.

Our summary

Would have easily been in the top five but wish they kept "Brooklyn" on the jersey instead of "BED-STUY".

6. Portland Trail Blazers

Nike's summary

To Portlanders, “Rip City” is more than a rallying cry. The phrase embodies local pride in what makes Portland wonderfully weird and unique—from its culture and community to the streets and bridges that connect the City of Roses. The 2019-2020 Portland Trail Blazers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey celebrates the team’s 50th anniversary with a tribute to Rip City and everything it stands for.

Our summary

A tribute done right. Portland's new jersey combines the team’s first two uniforms along with some modern design accents and vintage coloring.

5. Toronto Raptors

Nike's summary

With the city already established as a cultural hub, Toronto’s first NBA Championship raised the team to a new level of global recognition. The 2019-2020 Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey combines elements of the team’s origins with a modern color scheme. “Toronto” across the chest references the “Raptors” word mark from the team’s original jersey—a brilliant blending of past and future.

Our summary

The Raptors know their fanbase and the OVO jerseys have been some of the best over the years. I included them in our best jerseys of all-time roundup last season.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Nike's summary

Built with commitment and sacrifice, Philadelphia became the foundation upon which an entire nation arose. The 2019-2020 Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors Philly’s spirit of dedication—then and now. It features colors inspired by the Constitution’s parchment paper and a stately “Philadelphia” word mark. Asymmetrical stripe detail down the sides mimics the famous crack in the Liberty Bell.

Our summary

This is what the 'City Edition' uniforms are all about. The detailing and storytelling is ridiculous.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Nike's summary

Georgia’s capital has long influenced the world of pop culture, where artists create what’s cool and set tones that resonate around the globe. The 2019-2020 Atlanta Hawks City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey embodies the city’s influence, creativity and infectious confidence, brought to life with colors and graphics inspired by the peach trees that line the streets.

Our summary

"Sweeetttt like PEACHTREEEEEEE".



2. Denver Nuggets

Nike's summary

Everybody knows Denver as the Mile High City, but for the Nuggets rising up the NBA’s ranks, nothing short of a championship is high enough. Inspired by the region’s natural hues, the 2019-2020 Denver Nuggets City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey refreshes the team’s iconic rainbow skyline logo with a black base and white letters and numbers. The number “5280” above the jock tag represents the city’s mile-high altitude.

Our summary

These should just be their regular uniforms. Just beautiful.

1. Miami Heat

Nike's summary

People around the world know of South Beach, but unless you’re from Miami-Dade, you might not know that it's one of the most beautiful, culturally diverse cities in the world. The 2019-2020 Miami Heat City Edition Nike NBA Authentic Jersey honors its vibrancy with a soft, watery-blue background and hot flamingo accents that symbolize the city’s vivid colors. The distinct lettering is inspired by the marquee sign from the team’s former home, the Miami Arena.

Our summary

Perfect uniforms. Loss for words. I don't know how they are going to top this next season but I am fine with them bringing it back.