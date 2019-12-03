Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Things went from bad to worse for the Utah Jazz on Monday night as major free-agent acquisition Mike Conley exited against the Philadelphia 76ers with left hamstring tightness and was ruled out.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Conley left the game for the final time with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter as the Jazz were down 73-50. Utah trailed by a significant margin for the second time in as many games, having lost Sunday against the Raptors 130-110.

Conley was 3-of-9 from the field with seven points, six rebounds and two assists before exiting.

The Ohio State product joined Utah this offseason after playing the first dozen seasons of his NBA career with the Grizzlies. Conley was expected to help make the Jazz a potential threat to win the Western Conference, but the team has struggled at times throughout its first 20 games.

Heading into Monday night, Conley is averaging only 14.3 points, his lowest output since 2012-13. And excluding 2017-18 when Conley appeared in only 12 games due to injuries, his 4.5 assists per game would be his lowest total since 2008-09.