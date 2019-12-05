Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Thursday, December 5)

Enjoy the Thirsty Thursday update of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a short four-game NBA slate this evening, but the grind does not stop. There are three games with implied totals of 230 or higher, so there should be plenty of fantasy fireworks.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $8,700 , FanDuel: $9,900, Yahoo: $44

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bradley Beal is a walking bucket. Earlier this week, he put up 42 points en route to a 57 fantasy point outing. The Wizards and 76ers play in the game with the highest implied total on the slate. Beal will have to go for 40 plus again tonight for the Wizards to keep it close.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $7,500 , FanDuel: $8,100, Yahoo: $34

Booker has not been lighting up the stat sheet as of late, so we get to roster him at an excellent price tonight. The New Orleans Pelicans defense, or lack thereof, is a good reason to bet on Booker to get it going.

Enjoy unlimited NBA DFS coverage plus a Lineup Optimizer (FD, DK & Yahoo) for only $19.95/mo at FullTime Fantasy. With this all-star lineup of analysts covering daily NBA, you will build better lineups and win more consistently. That’s our guarantee.

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $6,500, FanDuel: $7,600, Yahoo: $29

Harris has one of the juiciest matchups on the slate. The Wizards are dead last in guarding opposing small forwards. No one on Washington will be able to stop Harris. Tobias averages more fantasy points on the road than he does in home games. He should go crazy vs. the Wizards.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kelly Oubre Jr., Phoenix Suns

DraftKings: $6,100 , FanDuel: $7,000, Yahoo: $28

When the Suns and the Pelicans met a week ago, Kelly Oubre Jr put up 39 fantasy points in the Suns' loss. That night his price on DraftKings was 6,700. Tonight you can roster Oubre Jr. in the same spot for 600 dollars cheaper.

Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $6,400 , FanDuel: $7,500, Yahoo: $28

Philadelphia is doing a great job of getting the most out of Al Horford this season. Horford puts up just over 30 fantasy points a night, Washington is terrible at covering every position on the court. Opposing centers really give them a hard time.

Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors

DraftKings: $4,400 , FanDuel: $5,500, Yahoo: $15

Gasol is playing his basketball of the season right now. He doesn't put up the type of fantasy production that he has in the past, but he is a reliable low priced option that can hit his fantasy value. Gasol is a good play on a short slate.

Put your money down with the sharps by heading to SI Gambling. Avoid the groupthink! You'll know where the pros in Vegas are putting their money!