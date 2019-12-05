Lakers star LeBron James published an Instagram post on Wednesday responding to critiques from the Utah Jazz’s commentary team for celebrating shoeless on the court after a pair of Kyle Kuzma blocks late in Los Angeles’ 121-96 win over the Jazz on Tuesday night in Utah.

James could be seen standing near the baseline before taking a few steps onto the court and waving a towel as the play progressed and the Lakers secured a turnover. The Jazz commentary team of Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring quickly drew attention to James, saying, “Look at LeBron, he’s on the court…with no shoes, mind you. What is going on? That’s some disrespect right there.”

James responded at length in his caption, saying he was shoeless because he had given his game-worn sneakers to a pair of young fans moments before. He said he was cheering on his teammates with such enthusiasm because he “loves seeing them succeed more than [himself]” before concluding with the following sentiment.

“I handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a smile on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE. LAUGH. LOVE.”

The Lakers won their ninth game out of the last 10 on Tuesday, improving their record to an NBA-best 19-3. James had 20 points in just under 30 minutes on 9-of-21 from the field.

The Lakers next face the Portland Trail Blazers (9-13) on Friday night in Portland. The loss drops the Jazz to 12-10 with their next game on Saturday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.