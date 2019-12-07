Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Blazers forward Rodney Hood has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, the team announced.

Hood exited Friday’s game against the Lakers after suffering a non-contact, lower left leg injury nine minutes into the first quarter. He needed assistance leaving the floor and was unable to put any weight on his leg.

The Duke product re-signed with Portland in July after emerging as a key cog in the team’s Western Conference finals run last spring. Entering Friday, Hood was averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in just over 30 minutes of action.

The former No. 23 pick in 2014 NBA draft is just the latest Portland player to suffer a long-term injury this season. In early November, big man Zach Collins had surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder.

The Blazers entered Friday night with a 9-13 record as they try to rebound from a slow start to the season.