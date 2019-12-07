Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In the spring of 2014, Steve Kerr was faced with a decision about which NBA team he wanted to coach: the New York Knicks or Golden State Warriors.

Three NBA championships and one NBA Coach of the Year award later, Kerr and the Warriors have proven to be more than just a successful match.

But speaking on the same day that Knicks head coach David Fizdale was fired, Kerr was asked about how different his career would have been had he taken the New York job.

“If I had gone to New York, that would’ve been me like three years ago. I’m well aware of that,” Kerr said. “It’s just the way it goes. I think I made the right choice.”

The thought of teaming up with Phil Jackson, who was still with the Knicks as team president 2014, was reportedly appealing to Kerr. But New York was coming off a 37-win season and Carmelo Anthony was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

At the time, Kerr said the decision to take the Warriors' job felt “like the right move on many levels,” citing Golden State’s talented young roster and the geographic proximity to his family.

New York hired Derek Fisher instead of Kerr, but Fisher was fired 54 games into the 2015-16 season. After two years of Jeff Hornacek and one-plus season of David Fizdale, the Knicks are again looking for their next head coach.

"As we know in this business it's extremely fragile," Kerr said Friday. "Your job is dependent on a lot of things when you're a coach in this league. No. 1 probably is the talent that you're able to coach, but just as important is the strength of the organization and the group around you. And it takes a really strong organization to help coaches and help players get through difficult times."