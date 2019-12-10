NBA DFS (Tuesday, December 10)

Welcome to another edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

There are only four games for us to sweat on the NBA DFS schedule tonight. The Nuggets and 76ers meet in Philadelphia, where the Sixers are undefeated. The Wizards and Hornets play in the game with the highest implied total. Finally, the NBA night ends in Portland, where the Trail Blazers host the hapless Knicks.

SG Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

DraftKings: $9,300, FanDuel: $9,700, Yahoo: $42

The Wizards bucket master is my top play on the slate. The Hornets are near the bottom of the league when it comes to guarding shooting guards. Beal should be good from behind the three-point line. The Hornets struggle to stop opponents from long distance.

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $8,800, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $40

"Dame DOLLA" has not had the best start to his season, but he is in a very good spot today vs. the Knicks. Lillard plays much better at home, he scores five more points per game and shoots the three at a 40% clip at home. The Trail Blazers are a nine-point favorite this evening, but I would not worry about Dame's playing time.

SG/SF Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

DraftKings: $9,100, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $44

The Heat signing of Jimmy Butler may be the most underrated player move of the offseason. Butler has been flat out amazing, and so has Miami. Butler is plus-36 in two games vs. Atlanta this season.

PF/C Julius Randle, New York Knicks

DraftKings:$6,400, FanDuel:$7,300, Yahoo:$24

Randle has not lived up to his expectations so far this season. He is in an excellent spot to hit fantasy value, on a short slate night, I'm going to have some exposure to the Knicks big man. I like his salary, and the Trail Blazers are 30th in the league vs. opposing big men.

SF/PF Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings:$5,600, FanDuel: $6,000, Yahoo: $19

Welcome back, Carmelo! Glad to put you in my lineups in a revenge game vs. the Knicks. Melo is playing well over 30 minutes a game and is averaging close to 30 fantasy points per contest. I can see Carmelo going for over 40 fantasy points this evening.

PG Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

DraftKings:$5,200, FanDuel:$5,200, Yahoo:$18

Ish Smith is becoming one of my go-to guys for salary relief. When Smith gets it going, he can really light up a stat sheet. The Wizards have the highest implied team total on the slate. Smith is averaging over 30 fantasy in his last three games.

