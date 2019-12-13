Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Friday, December 13)

Welcome to the "Friday the 13th" edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We are back at it with a full slate to grind in NBA DFS. There are nine games on the main slate, we have five games with an implied total of over 220, so there should be plenty of fantasy points to go around. The Lakers are in South Beach for what should be the most competitive game of the evening. There are plenty of players in good fantasy matchups, but I can't go through all of them. However, here are six names to give you a foundation.

PG /SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $10,000, FanDuel: $10,600, Yahoo: $51

The next stops on Lebron's revenge season tour are his former stomping grounds when he brings the Lakers into Miami to take on the surprising Heat. The most impressive thing about James this season is how he is bringing it every night. With Pat Riley and Heat Nation looking on, LeBron will be well motivated to go off yet again.

PG Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $9,100, FanDuel: $9,600, Yahoo: $45

I thought the Hawks would be more competitive this season, but injuries have slowed them down. Young is the only player in Atlanta that can produce consistently on the offensive end. Put Young down for 25 and 10 tonight as its the only way Atlanta will be able to stay in the game.

C Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings: $9,900, FanDuel: $11,100, Yahoo: $47

Unfortunately for Towns, his talented will be wasted yet again this season in Minnesota, Towns is one of the best players in the NBA but only us fantasy players realize this. KAT scores 53 fantasy points per game. The Timberwolves have the second-highest implied team total on the slate.

SF/PF T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $5,000, FanDuel: $5,400, Yahoo: $19

With so many top players in action to build around tonight, Warren presents a good option for salary relief and production. Warren scores about 18 points per game and can get hot from three at any time.

SG/SF Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic

DraftKings: $4,300, FanDuel: $5,300, Yahoo: $12

Ross is another viable option for salary relief. He only scored four points in his last game, dropping his salary. This game has one of the highest implied totals on the slate. Houston is 30th versus opposing shooting guards.

PG/SG De'Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $3,900, FanDuel: $4,100, Yahoo: $10

Grizzlies all-world point god Ja Morant will miss tonight's game, making it a good time for fire up Melton. When Melton fills in for Morant, he usually scores around 25-30 fantasy points.

