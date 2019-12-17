Our NBA DFS expert provides picks daily for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo, based on matchups, data, and metrics.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

NBA DFS (Tuesday, December 17)

Welcome to the latest edition of SI Fantasy's NBA DFS daily plays.

We have a fun six-game slate to sweat tonight in NBA DFS. We have three games with implied totals over 220 points, the night's marquee matchup features the Lakers in Indiana to take on the Pacers. Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision. We should see Deandre Ayton return from suspension this evening. Plus, De'Aaron Fox will return from injury when the Kings face the Hornets.

PG/SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $10,900 , FanDuel: $11,000, Yahoo: $52

The possibility of Anthony Davis sitting out tonight makes King James our top play on the slate. James has five straight games with over 50 fantasy points; we could very well see a triple-double this evening.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings: $7,500 , FanDuel: $8,300, Yahoo: $38

The more Kyrie Irving sits out, the better Spencer Dinwiddie plays. Dinwiddie is in a great position going up against the 30th ranked defense vs. opposing point guards. The Nets have the highest implied total on tonight's slate.

PF/C Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $6,900 , FanDuel: $8,000, Yahoo: $29

Montrezl is one of my favorite players in the league, but I rarely roster him in DFS. Harrell is averaging just under 20 points per game this season. Great for Trez: Phoenix is 30th versus opposing centers, and they are coming off a back-to-back.

PG/SG RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

DraftKings: $4,500 , FanDuel: $6,300, Yahoo: $16

Two of the worst teams in the league meet tonight in Madison Square Garden. The Knicks nor the Hawks play any defense, so expect fantasy fireworks at MSG. Barrett is coming off a miserable night, so his salary dropped. The Hawks are 29th vs. opposing shooting guards.

C Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings: $4,000 , FanDuel: $4,400, Yahoo: $12

In the likelihood that Anthony Davis sits out this evening in Indiana, Howard becomes an outstanding value. If Howard plays over 25 minutes tonight, he should respond with around 25 fantasy points.

SF/PF De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings: $4,500 , FanDuel: $5,200, Yahoo: $17

Hunter and the Hawks should be able to snap their four-game losing streak vs. the lowly Knicks. Hunter has played very well in his rookie season. Over the past week, he has two games with over 30 fantasy points, including a 42-point outing.

