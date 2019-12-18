Lakers star Rajon Rondo was set to make his acting debut in the film Uncut Gems, but a travel glitch kept him from his big moment.

Rondo told The Athletic's Bill Oram that he and former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett were scheduled to appear as themselves in the new Adam Sandler flick. However, Rondo missed his 6 a.m. flight to New York.

"First big role, too," Rondo said. "I missed the flight and I was like, 'Shit, I don’t want to take a private [jet], about $95,000.' ...F----- up my debut."

Garnett still filmed his cameo in the movie, which includes a storyline with him, Rondo and the Celtics traveling to New York for a game that Sandler's character, Howard Ratner, bets on.

IMDB describes the movie as: "A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win."

It looks Rondo will have to wait for his next big break in acting.